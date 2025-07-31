These Skechers kids shoes have a hidden AirTag compartment to track your kids easily

Skechers has unveiled a new line of children’s footwear designed to offer parents greater peace of mind. Called Find My Skechers, the range incorporates a hidden compartment within the sole that allows an Apple AirTag to be securely placed and concealed, making it easier to track a child’s location without relying solely on smartwatches or smartphones.

Available in various styles and colours, the new sneakers cater to children from as young as one year old up to around ten. To access the compartment, users lift the insole and a fabric liner, revealing a recessed space within the midsole. This compartment includes a plastic lid that can be screwed into place, both protecting the AirTag and making it difficult for children to tamper with, an added safety measure, especially for toddlers who may still be prone to putting objects in their mouths.

Skechers has deliberately avoided any external branding or design elements that might indicate the presence of a tracker, keeping the shoes visually indistinguishable from the company’s standard offerings. This subtlety, along with the secure housing, positions the shoes as one of the more discreet tracking solutions on the market.

While the concept may appeal to safety-conscious parents, it has also prompted discussion about the potential implications of tracking children so closely. With research suggesting that over-surveillance can lead to rebellious behaviour in older children, and with many 10-year-olds now owning smartphones capable of detecting AirTags, some have questioned the broader impact of such technology on independence and trust.

That said, the feature could prove useful in more routine situations—such as locating shoes left behind at school, summer camp, or a sleepover. Some online users have even proposed that the same solution could benefit elderly individuals prone to wandering, offering caregivers a discreet and practical tracking method.

The shoes are machine-washable and available now, but the Apple AirTag is sold separately.