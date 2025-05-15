'They can take care of themselves...': Trump brushes off India, tells Apple’s Tim Cook to keep jobs at home

US President Donald Trump, during his visit to Doha, reportedly told Apple CEO Tim Cook that the US is "not interested" in Apple building its manufacturing base in India, asserting that "they can take care of themselves."

Trump made the remarks during his multi-country Middle East tour, signaling his continued push for American companies to prioritize domestic manufacturing over offshoring to India or China.

The comments come at a time when Apple is rapidly shifting its iPhone production to India. The company has hit $22 billion in production value in India for FY2025, with plans to make the country its key hub for US-bound iPhones by the end of 2026. Despite higher costs, Apple is betting on India to de-risk its China exposure and navigate geopolitical tensions.

Trump’s visit to Qatar also saw him seal a $243.5 billion economic package, including the largest-ever widebody jet order for Boeing from Qatar Airways, and deeper cooperation in energy, defense, and technology sectors. Trump also met Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani alongside Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, underlining growing cross-border business ties.

Beyond deals, Trump used the Doha stop to push diplomatic goals—urging Qatar to mediate with Iran, supporting ceasefire efforts in Gaza, and holding a rare meeting with Syria’s new president Ahmad al-Sharaa. He is also scheduled to address US troops at Al Udeid Air Base before continuing to the UAE.

Trump’s blunt message to Apple reflects his broader America-first rhetoric, even as India emerges as an indispensable player in the global tech supply chain. His remarks could further fuel debate in Washington over balancing US manufacturing interests with global supply chain diversification.