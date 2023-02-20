This eatery lets you order momos on WhatsApp by simply sending a text

Not long ago, WhatsApp was only known for one thing and that was Texting. Now, the app plans to replace all other apps on our phones with more functionality and features. The instant messaging application now wants to take on the likes of Zomato and Swiggy by letting buyers place orders via their chat. WhatsApp and Wow! Momo has partnered to introduce a new and convenient way to order momos, all from within the WhatsApp chat.

This new service is now available for customers in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata. The new feature is based on a chatbot that was developed on the WhatsApp Business Platform by Gupshup.io.

How to order momos on WhatsApp



To use the service, customers on WhatsApp can simply send a ‘Hi’ on https://wa.me/+919836198361, browse through the menu, place and track their orders in real-time, and even get customer support on the go. Alternatively, they can save the +919836198361 on their phone and then send a 'Hi' on the WhatsApp chat. All that is required is for customers to share their current location, and the chatbot will automatically allow them to place an order from their nearest Wow! Momo outlet.

Ravi Garg, Director of Business Messaging at WhatsApp India, said, "Our partnership with Wow! Momo will make India's favorite snack available to customers anytime and anywhere, right at their fingertips via WhatsApp. We are excited to see how technology is playing a unique role in empowering the food and beverage industry to enhance customer journeys and experiences."

The co-founder and CMO of Wow! Momo, Muralikrishnan, said, "Our strong customer retention and formidable repeat base is a testimony to the brand pull we enjoy; the idea is to capitalize on this pull, with the collaborative effort of WhatsApp. Our guests can now browse through a wide menu and order their favourite momos using the WhatsApp chatbot."

