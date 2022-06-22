This is how Apple plans to solve the CAPTCHA code hassle with iOS 16

Apple showcased its new operating systems at WWDC 2022 just recently and rolled out the developer beta versions for iOS 16, macOS 13 or macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9. While showcasing the new OS’, Apple gave users a look at the new features these upgrades would be bringing in, including some really handy ones. One of them, a part of iOS 16, is called Automatic Verification and this is what is going to make your life simpler by dealing with the annoying CAPTCHA codes you see on many websites.

Apple’s new Automatic Verification feature will come to iPhones via the iOS 16 and also on Macs via macOS Ventura, and this will automatically allow some websites to figure out that you, the user, are not a bot without you having to do anything specific. According to reports, Apple has worked with two main content delivery networks - Cloudflare and Fastly - to develop this Automatic Verfication system. So, websites that use either Cloudflare or Fastly will not require users to enter CAPTCHA codes once they are on iOS 16 or macOS Ventura.

Apple is making this work by using something it calls ‘Private Access Tokens’. This tech allows HTTP requests to be authenticated via legitimate devices without compromising on or revealing personal information. On iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, these Private Access Tokens will be used for seamless verification on sites that allow it. Both the user’s Apple ID and the device will be certified in the background with the token and then this is going to be used to sign in, create accounts, etc.

The Automatic Verification feature will be enabled by default on iOS 16. If you are already on the developer beta, you can see it under Settings>Apple ID>Password and Security>Automatic Verification. The public beta version of all the new OS’ is going to roll out in July followed by the stable release in September/October.

