This is how much Twitter employees will get paid after getting fired

Twitter layoffs have rocked the social media platform Twitter. Reports of mass firings originated from various locations across the globe. Twitter India office also witnessed a massive reduction in the workforce with many still claiming around 85 per cent of employees being sacked. After a roller coaster of a day for Twitter employees, Elon Musk finally broke the silence regarding the layoffs. In a tweet, he claimed to have no choice other than firing employees as the company was losing $4 million a day.

In his tweet, Musk also mentioned the amount of money the company will pay to those who are fired. Musk claimed that Twitter will dish out a severance pay worth 3 months of salary. He claimed that this amounts to 50 per cent more than what was legally required to pay these employees.

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.



Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

On Thursday, Twitter sent a letter to all employees giving them a short heads-up about the upcoming round of layoffs. The letter asked the employees to stay home and those who were on the way were asked to go back. During the early hours of Friday, Twitter employees started sharing messages claiming that they were unable to access the company’s internal services. Many users shared screenshots showing they were logged out of the company’s official email.

Prior reports had warned employees about a potential mass layoff after Musk’s takeover of Twitter. Some even claimed that 75 per cent of the entire workforce will be removed. However, Musk negated that claim after taking up the reins of Twitter. The overall expanse of the layoffs isn’t clear yet. However, Twitter India has reportedly lost around 85 per cent of its employees. These employees are taking to social media to share their experiences. Twitter is yet to announce the official numbers.

On Thursday, a class action lawsuit was filed against Twitter for laying off 3700 employees without proper notice. The lawsuit was filed in the San Francisco federal court.

