This is India's slimmest 67W GaN charger and it costs just Rs 1,799

Indian tech brand URBAN has launched what it claims to be the country’s slimmest 67W GaN (Gallium Nitride) charger, named Lumen. Designed for fast, efficient charging in a compact, travel-friendly form, the new charger supports a range of devices across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS platforms.

The URBAN Lumen charger delivers up to 67W of power and features a flat, ultra-slim design comparable in size to a credit card. According to the company, the device can charge supported smartphones and laptops up to four times faster than traditional chargers, while producing minimal heat and maintaining a smaller carbon footprint.

Priced at an introductory ₹1,799, the charger is available on URBAN’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers.

The charger includes both USB-A and USB-C outputs, enabling users to charge two devices simultaneously. It is also equipped with interchangeable plug heads for US, UK, and EU sockets, along with a detachable adapter, making it suitable for international travel.

In terms of compatibility, the Lumen charger supports fast-charging for devices ranging from MacBooks and laptops to tablets and smartphones. The company states that the charger is capable of powering MacBooks and iPhones up to 60% in just 30 minutes.

Safety features include BIS certification and built-in smart chip technology to protect against voltage fluctuations and thermal surges. The device also features a matte soft-touch finish with a minimalist design and foldable form factor for portability.

Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, said the company aimed to solve the issue of bulky adapters and slow charging without compromising on design. “With URBAN Lumen, we wanted to address the problem of users juggling multiple chargers, bulky adapters and experiencing slow charging on the move, without compromising on aesthetics and ease,” he said.