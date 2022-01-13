This mirror can help you train, correct your posture, and help you groom

After a smart yoga mat, Wellnesys Inc. has now announced the launch of a smart mirror that “aspires to elevate the experience of wellness studio at home”. The Aria Lifestyle mirror brings together Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), along with computer vision and smart sensing solutions to create an interactive digital experience on the Aria platform with smart TVs in tow.

The Aria Lifestyle mirror is a smart mirror with a 32-inch or a 43-inch touch LED display which is embedded with computer vision tech for face, gesture recognition and posture tracking. The mirror can help you train, correct your posture, etc., but more than that, as the company explains, it is also a lifestyle companion.

The Aria Lifestyle mirror supports a host of apps that brings in diet recommendations based on the user’s goals and body vitals. And that’s not all, there is also support for apps that help with virtual makeup and grooming. Users can “learn Bollywood dance moves before a party, shadow practice different sports such as cricket shots to get instant feedback on the form and footwork or engage in a fun activity with an interactive exer-gaming (games based on exercises) on the smart mat that comes along with the mirror and many more,” Wellnesys said.

“While we continue to focus on expanding our business opportunity around YogiFi Smart Mat, we are excited to script a new chapter in our startup journey, evolving from a connected fitness product to smart lifestyle portfolio with a potential to revolutionize the way people live, learn, play, work and workout at home,” said Muralidhar Somisetty, Founder and CEO, YogiFi by Wellnesys.

