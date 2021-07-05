This new bug prevents iPhone users from connecting to Wi-Fi networks; check out details

iPhone users beware! There is a new Wi-Fi bug that could possibly prevent iPhone users from connecting to Wi-Fi networks. When this particular bug is activated it disables the Wi-Fi feature on infected iPhones. iPhone users won't be able to connect to Wi-Fi networks or access features like AirDrop if this bug has infected their devices.

This is a more severe variant of the iPhone Wi-Fi bug that was uncovered in June. The new variant has been discovered by the same security researcher who discovered the original iPhone Wi-Fi bug in June, according to Business Insider. At a time when many are working from home and using Wi-Fi constantly, this bug could prove to be major trouble for users.

The initial bug would get activated whenever iPhone users tried connecting to a Wi-Fi network that had the '%' symbol in its name. Example - 's%bbb%h%h'. This bug could be easily fixed by resetting the network settings. However, the new iPhone Wi-Fi bug is much more dangerous.

The new more-severe variant gets activated whenever iPhones come in the range of a Wi-Fi network with % in the name, as per a Business Insider report. The fact that the new iPhone Wi-Fi can be activated involuntarily by users makes it much more severe than the earlier version.

The bug is also semi-permanent. Simply resetting the iPhone's network settings won't fix the problem once the bug is activated. Users may have to perform a factory reset to fix the issue or restore a previous backup of their iPhone to fix the problem, according to the report.

Apple releasing a software update to address this particular bug is the only permanent solution to this problem. Till then, iPhone users should keep an eye out for Wi-Fi networks with '%' in their names.

Also Read: Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: iPhone 12 available with Rs 9,000 discount and other mobile offers