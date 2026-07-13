This new Hisense phone comes with a detachable second display; but it's not what you'd expect

Hisense has revealed a dual-display e-ink phone called Hisense A10 that has a detachable secondary display. What makes it even more enticing is that the secondary screen is magnetically attached, allowing users to snap it on or off whenever needed. While the device is yet to launch officially, it flaunts some interesting impressive features. Here’s what you need to know about the Hisense A10.

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Hisense A10: Specifications and features’

The Hisense A10 comes with a 6.13-inch e-ink monochrome display that looks like paper, similar to how e-books reader comes, for devices for making notes and studying. On the back of the phone features a detachable colour LCD display, which users can remove whenever they want and use it separately from the phone.

The idea behind a detachable screen is that each display serves a different purpose; the e-ink display is for reading, taking notes, or other tasks where eye comfort and battery efficiency matter. Whereas the colour LCD display is for watching videos, viewing photos, browsing colourful content, or using apps that benefit from a traditional screen. Therefore, one device serves the purpose of two.

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Alongside two displays, the Hisense A10 is powered by a 4nm SoC that features 8 cores. While the processor name is not revealed, it is expected to be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It also comes with support for 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6.

Hisense A10 price (expected)

The Hisense A10 is yet to be launched by the company, and will likely debut in China. However, the India launch is not yet confirmed, and the details about the device remain slim. In terms of pricing, the Hisense A10 is expected to be priced around 3999 yuan (approximately Rs. 56,500). However, the official price is yet to be revealed.