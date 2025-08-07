This voice-led AI trip planner now answers queries in Hindi too; Here's how you can get your itinerary

A new AI-powered trip planning assistant has been launched to help Indian travellers book holidays through voice or text in both Hindi and English. The tool allows users to plan their travel journeys from destination discovery to post-booking support, via natural language queries, without relying on rigid search filters or English fluency.

The feature has been introduced in beta by MakeMyTrip, and is currently live in Hindi and English, with more Indian languages expected soon. Users can ask open-ended questions like “Mujhe Udaipur mein 3-star hotel 3500 ke budget mein chahiye” or “Suggest a no-flight route to cover Madurai, Rameswaram, Kovalam, and Kodaikanal,” and receive real-time suggestions based on availability and pricing.

The assistant supports dynamic itinerary planning, edits, and end-to-end booking, all within a single conversational interface. Built using a multi-agent GenAI framework, it operates across flights, accommodation, holiday packages, ground transport, visas, and forex. It also accepts multimodal input, including voice, text, and eventually image and video, and aims to close the gap between inspiration and action.

“This system was designed to make travel planning accessible to a wider base of Indian users who may be underserved by English-dominant digital platforms,” said Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip. He said the Hindi rollout was a step toward reaching the “Bharat heartland.”

Sanjay Mohan, Group CTO, called it “one of the most ambitious tech builds” at the company, noting that the AI was trained to work across categories with real-time planning and scheduling layers.

The company first began integrating GenAI into its booking stack in 2023 and has gradually introduced tools like Fare Lock, Zero Cancellation, and predictive booking features. The latest AI system deepens that integration by enabling travellers to complete the entire journey, from search to confirmed booking, through a natural language conversation.

Future updates will include richer semantic search and support for media-led queries, allowing users to interact through images or videos and receive curated travel suggestions.