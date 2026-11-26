However, having an app designed specifically for the iPad does not necessarily mean you will get the most out of its display. There is still a feature that could make browsing multiple conversations easier, particularly for people who regularly use Threads to follow different discussions.

Threads gets a dedicated iPad app - What’s changing?

The new Threads app is available through Apple’s App Store and is designed for the iPad’s larger display. This includes Apple’s iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The update means you no longer have to depend on an enlarged iPhone interface to access the platform on your tablets.

Threads head of design Christopher Clare offered an early look at the application on the Threads platform. He said an iPad version had been among the features users wanted for a long time. The latest release fulfils that request, although the interface still has limitations.

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The biggest one is the absence of a multi-column layout. Even when you turn your iPad horizontally, Threads continues to display posts in a single column. This means the additional screen space is not being used to show multiple feeds or conversations simultaneously.

Meta is exploring a multi-column layout, but there’s no timeline

The missing layout has already caught users’ attention. Responding to a user’s request for multiple columns, similar to the Threads website, Clare said the team liked the idea and was exploring possible options. However, he did not confirm when the feature could arrive.

Meta has previously taken considerable time to bring its popular services to Apple’s tablets. Instagram’s dedicated iPad app arrived after nearly 15 years, while WhatsApp received its native iPad version in May 2025.

For now, the new Threads app gives iPad users a dedicated experience, but those who prefer viewing multiple columns can continue using the website. Whether Meta makes better use of the iPad’s screen in a future update remains to be seen.