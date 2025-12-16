Threads is testing new community features with ‘Champion’ badge and profile labels

Meta-owned microblogging platform, Threads, is expanding its community spaces by introducing new features. On Monday, the company announced to test two community features, “flairs,” which will allow users to add customisable labels that appear under the usernames. The company is also testing a “Champion” badge, which will reward users for how actively they engage in the community.

Threads reportedly have more than 200 communities on the platform across interests and topics like basketball, television, K-pop, books, and others. Now, to make the space more engaging, the company has announced to test new features for its expanded communities. If you have been a Reddit user, you may find these features quite similar. Although we can assume that Threads wants its users to engage with communities more on its platform than on Reddit or X.

Now, Threads is testing “Flairs,” a feature that will allow users to add customisable labels under their username, as mentioned above. For example, Threads shared a screenshot highlighting the book community people can add “Author” as their Flair, or the NBA community can add a flair with the name or logo of the team they support.

On the other hand, the platform is also testing “Champion” Badges, a special recognition feature that will make a visible mark on a user’s profile, highlighting them as a top contributor in a specific community. However, this badge will be awarded to only a small and select group of users who are highly followed within that community and are regularly active in discussions.

As of now, Meta is testing these features internally and may roll out to community spaces with future updates.