TikTok developing new app for US ahead of expected sale: Report

TikTok is reportedly working on a new version of its app specifically for users in the United States, as preparations continue for a potential sale to a group of American investors, Reuters reported, citing The Information.

According to the report, the revamped app is expected to be released on US app stores by 5 September. Eventually, users will need to switch to the new version to keep using the platform, although the current app is likely to remain functional until March next year. However, Reuters noted that the timeline could still change.

Advertisement

The development follows recent comments from US President Donald Trump, who stated on Friday that he plans to begin talks with China on Monday or Tuesday regarding a possible TikTok deal. Trump claimed the US “pretty much” has an agreement in place regarding the short-video app's future.

Last month, Trump extended the deadline for ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, to divest its US assets to 17 September.

A separate deal to spin off TikTok’s US operations into a new American-owned entity had previously been in progress, but was shelved after China signalled opposition in response to US tariff measures. Trump acknowledged that any final agreement would likely require approval from Beijing.

TikTok did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, and the agency said it could not independently verify The Information’s report.