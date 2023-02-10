TikTok fires entire India staff, 40 remaining employees given pink slips 3 years after ban

The Bytedance-owned social media app TikTok has fired its entire India staff of around 40 people on Monday. Employees at the India office were mostly working for the Brazil and Dubai markets. The decision has not been a big surprise as TikTok was banned in India about three years ago.

The affected employees will be given up to nine months of severance pay, according to an ET report. “The TikTok India employees were told that February 28 would be their last day and were given feelers to look out for other opportunities for some time as it was conveyed that restarting India operations was not going to take off because of the government's stance on Chinese apps,” a source close told ET.

Tech Layoffs 2023: A Visual Story

US TikTok ban gaining ground

There has been a swirl of efforts to limit the use of TikTok in the United States - which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, over fears that US user data could be passed on to China's government.

In December last year, US President Joe Biden signed a law banning TikTok from government devices and more than half of US states have passed similar restrictions, with college campuses and even some elementary schools following suit.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee plans to hold a vote this month on a bill aimed at blocking the use of TikTok in the United States.

TikTok has been the most downloaded app in the United States since 2021, according to data from Sensor Tower, a data analytics company.

In addition to bills pending in Congress, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has been in talks with TikTok for more than two years on a path forward after ordering ByteDance to divest TikTok in 2020 over concerns that user data could be passed onto the Chinese government.

Also Read

Google showcases what its ChatGPT competitor ‘Bard’ can do

China's ChatGPT-rival ‘Ernie’ to launch in coming weeks