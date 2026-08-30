Tim Cook’s Apple Era: 5 Apple products that defined his leadership

Also read: How long was Tim Cook CEO of Apple? Here is how long he led the iPhone maker

5 products from the Tim Cook era

Apple Watch: In 2015, Tim Cook launched Apple’s first-ever smartwatch, which we popularly call “Apple Watch.” Instead of a styling accessory, the watch was introduced as a health monitoring device with features like ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, crash detection, and others. At the time, it was considered a relatively new category for Apple, but it eventually evolved into one of the company’s most successful product lines.

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AirPods: Then came the era of wireless earbuds. Apple introduced AirPods in 2016, and now it is also one of the company’s most successful products. The major step up was the inclusion of s Apple’s W1 chip, which enabled quick pairing, offering seamless wireless connectivity and improved battery management.

Must read: Why Steve Jobs picked Tim Cook as CEO: Story behind Apple's biggest succession bet

Apple Services: One of Tim Cook's major contributions to Apple was bringing services. During his time, he introduced first-party services like the App Store, iCloud and Apple Music, and later expanded with Apple Pay and Apple TV+. The Apple services eventually became a $100-billion-a-year business. Therefore, the services business is described as Cook’s most lasting legacy, because it fundamentally changed how Apple makes money.

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Apple Silicon: In 2020, Apple transitioned from Intel to Apple-designed silicon, which was the start of the M-series processors. The custom chip helped Apple deliver better performance while consuming less power, and it also revived the Mac line. Apple Silicon has now expanded beyond Macs. The chips also power iPads such as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, giving laptop-class performance.

Apple Vision Pro: In 2023, Apple announced its first “spatial computer,” which combined augmented reality and virtual reality. It was an engineering marvel, as users can control the device mainly by eye tracking, hand gestures, voice commands, and a Digital Crown for adjusting the balance between the real and virtual worlds. However, the headset was not quite as successful as Apple hoped.

