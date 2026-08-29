Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Tim Cook’s compensation: How much Apple’s CEO made from salary and stocks

Tim Cook’s compensation: How much Apple’s CEO made from salary and stocks

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s 2025 compensation went far beyond his fixed salary, with stock awards and incentives accounting for most of the reported package.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 29, 2026 3:00 PM IST
Tim Cook’s compensation: How much Apple’s CEO made from salary and stocksTim Cook’s 2025 Apple compensation was driven largely by stock awards and incentives.

As one of the world's leading technology executives, Tim Cook has a pay structure at Apple that blends several distinct elements. While he receives a fixed base salary, the bulk of his yearly earnings stems from performance-based incentives and stock grants.

Must Read: Did Apple just reveal the iPhone 18 Pro Max camera upgrade in its event invite? What we know

Advertisement

Additional perks and benefits further supplement his earnings. Figures sourced from Bloomberg detail how his total 2025 payout was distributed across these various compensation categories.

Tim Cook’s salary in 2025

According to the Bloomberg data provided, Cook received a salary of $3 million in 2025. This represents the fixed salary component of his compensation package.

However, his salary accounted for only a small portion of his overall pay for the year. The largest share came through stock awards linked to his compensation package.

Stock awards made up the biggest share

Cook received $57,535,293 in stock awards in 2025, making equity the largest component of his compensation.

Stock-based awards are a significant part of executive compensation at large technology companies, aligning a leader's financial interests with the company's longer-term performance.

Advertisement

Must Read: OpenAI’s AI models went rogue: They bypassed controls and hacked Hugging Face; Here’s what happened

For Cook, the stock component was substantially larger than his fixed salary and formed the bulk of his reported compensation.

Non-equity incentives and other compensation

Cook also received $12 million in non-equity incentives during 2025. This was the second-largest component of his compensation after stock awards.

The Bloomberg data lists $1,759,518 under other compensation. This category, together with salary, stock awards and non-equity incentives, completed his overall package.

Cook’s Nike board compensation

Cook also serves on Nike's Board of Directors. According to the compensation figure provided, his compensation for his role as a member and lead independent director of Nike's Board was $377,800 as of 2026.

Advertisement

This compensation is separate from the figures reported for Cook's Apple package and reflects his responsibilities as a member of Nike's board.

What was Tim Cook’s total compensation?

Adding the four components, Cook’s total compensation for 2025 stood at $74,294,811.

The figures show that Cook's 2025 Apple compensation was driven overwhelmingly by stock awards, while his fixed salary represented a comparatively small share of the overall package. His separate Nike board compensation adds another layer to his earnings as a corporate director.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das

Vidhya Das is a journalist who writes about technology, AI, startups and the digital world. With a background in Journalism and Mass Communication, she enjoys breaking down complex topics into simple, engaging stories. She is curious about how technology is changing everyday life and loves finding stories that matter.

Published on: Aug 29, 2026 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more