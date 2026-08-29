Tim Cook’s education journey: From university to becoming Apple CEO

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For anyone looking at how Cook built his career, his academic choices offer an early glimpse into the combination of technical knowledge and management skills that defined his professional journey.

Where did Tim Cook go to school?

Tim Cook was born on November 1, 1960, in Mobile, Alabama, and grew up in nearby Robertsdale. He attended Robertsdale High School, a public school in Alabama, and graduated as the salutatorian of his class in 1978.

After school, Cook pursued engineering at Auburn University. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering in 1982. The course gave him a technical foundation that would later connect closely with his work in operations and supply-chain management.

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Tim Cook's MBA from Duke University

Cook later added a business qualification to his engineering background. He completed a Master of Business Administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business in 1988. He was also named a Fuqua Scholar that year.

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The combination of industrial engineering and an MBA became an important part of Cook's professional profile. After graduating from Auburn, he spent 12 years in IBM's personal computer business, eventually becoming director of North American fulfilment. During that period, he also completed his MBA at Duke.

From education to Apple

Cook later became chief operating officer of Intelligent Electronics' computer reseller division and joined Compaq as vice president for corporate materials in 1997. He stayed at Compaq for only about six months before moving to Apple in 1998 after Steve Jobs asked him to join the company.

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For Cook, the journey from an industrial engineering degree at Auburn to an MBA at Duke eventually led to one of the most prominent leadership positions in technology.