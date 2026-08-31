Tim Cook’s exit isn’t the end: His next role at Apple will be…

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What does the executive chairman role involve?

As Apple’s executive chairman, Cook will still have an important leadership role at the company. He will continue to work with governments, policymakers and regulators around the world. In addition, the company will continue to benefit from Cook’s experience, knowledge and relationships, which he has built over more than a decade as CEO.

On the other hand, day-to-day operational control will move to John Ternus. At the same time, Arthur Levinson, Apple’s current board chairman, will step down from that role once Ternus joins the board on September 1. Levinson will transition to the role of lead independent director, meaning he will continue to have an important oversight role on the board while remaining independent from Apple’s management.

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Must read: Tim Cook’s 15-year Apple legacy: How he transformed the company after Steve Jobs

Apple described the transition as part of a long-term succession process, which was approved unanimously by its board. Cook’s move to executive chairman will keep him connected to the company he has led since succeeding Steve Jobs in 2011, even as Apple enters a new chapter under a hardware engineer widely seen as the architect of many of its recent product launches.

Cook has said leading Apple was the greatest privilege of his career, expressing gratitude for the chance to work alongside what he called an exceptional team.