Tinder launches ‘Double Date’ feature for friends to get matches together

Tinder is reinventing the dating experience with a social twist. The popular dating app has introduced Double Date, a new feature that allows users to pair up with a friend and match with other duos, offering a more laid-back and communal way to explore connections.

Available now in the US and select international markets, Double Date enables users to swipe, match, and chat in pairs, taking the pressure off solo conversations and turning dating into a group activity. A global rollout is planned for July.

The feature builds on previous community-centric offerings such as Tinder Matchmaker and Share My Date, further pushing the app’s efforts to make dating feel more authentic and less intimidating.

“To activate Double Date, users simply tap the icon on the top right of the main card stack, select up to three friends, and start matching,” Tinder said. Once both sides of a pair like each other, a group chat opens up to plan the next step, no extra friction or formality involved.

Early testing of Double Date has shown strong engagement, particularly among younger users. Nearly 90% of profiles using the feature came from people under 29, reflecting a strong uptake among Gen Z and younger millennials, who now make up over half of Tinder’s global user base.

Notably, the new format seems to appeal more to women. Internal data from Tinder’s 2025 testing showed women were three times more likely to like a pair versus individual profiles, with users also sending 35% more messages in Double Date chats than in regular one-on-one conversations.

Tinder said the feature has also helped draw in new and returning users, with nearly 15% of people who accepted a Double Date invite being either brand-new or reactivated users.