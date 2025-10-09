Tinder launches Face Check in India to fight bots and make online dating more authentic

Tinder has officially launched Face Check in India, a new safety feature designed to detect fake profiles and combat bots on the popular dating platform. The tool marks another step in Tinder’s push to make online dating safer and more trustworthy.

“Face Check is arriving in India at a time when online authenticity has never been more important,” said Yoel Roth, Senior Vice President of Trust & Safety at Match Group. “Safety features like Face Check add an important new tool to our arsenal against fake profiles, bots, and fraud so that people can focus on building meaningful connections.”

Advertisement

The new feature requires new users to record a short video selfie, confirming that the person behind the profile is real. Tinder’s system compares the selfie to the photos on the profile to ensure they belong to the same individual. Once verified, users receive a Photo Verified badge, giving others more confidence when deciding to match or chat.

Face Check builds on Tinder’s broader efforts to create a safer digital dating environment, particularly in India, one of its fastest-growing markets. The feature is currently rolling out to new users across the country.

According to Tinder’s Modern Dating Report, Indian users are becoming increasingly proactive about safety and authenticity. One in three daters in India considers profile verification one of the most appealing features on dating apps. About half of respondents said they meet matches in public places, while 42 percent share their plans with friends or family before meeting in person. Additionally, 37 percent said they prefer to have a video call before meeting offline.

Advertisement

Over the past few years, Tinder has introduced more than 20 safety features in India, including “Are You Sure?”, “Does This Bother You?”, enhanced reporting tools, warnings, and ID verification, setting higher safety standards for the online dating space.

With Face Check, Tinder hopes to make dating more transparent and help users focus on genuine connections instead of worrying about scams or impersonation.