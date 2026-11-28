Gmail generators use two features, known as the dot trick and plus addressing, to create these variations automatically. While the tools can generate hundreds or even thousands of combinations, you can also create these addresses manually without downloading additional software or paying for a service.

What is a Gmail generator and how does it work?

A Gmail generator creates alternative versions of an existing Gmail address. These variations do not function as separate Google accounts. Instead, messages sent to them are delivered to the original inbox.

There are two methods used to generate these addresses.

1. Gmail dot trick

Gmail does not recognise dots as a difference in the username of standard personal @gmail.com addresses. For instance, emails sent to abc@gmail.com, abc.xyz@gmail.com or a.bc@gmail.com will reach the same inbox.

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A Gmail generator can automatically produce different combinations by changing where dots appear in the username. However, these variations do not create separate email accounts, and websites may identify them as the same address.

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2. Gmail plus addressing

Plus addressing allows you to add a plus sign (+), followed by a word or tag, before the @ symbol.

For example:

abc+shopping@gmail.com

abc+newsletters@gmail.com

abc+subscriptions@gmail.com

Emails sent to these variations will arrive in abc@gmail.com. The added tags can help you identify which service or website has sent a message.

How to create Gmail aliases and organise your inbox?

You do not need a third-party generator to create plus-addressed variations. You can simply add a relevant tag to your existing Gmail username. For example, abc+shopping@gmail.com can be used for shopping registrations, while abc+news@gmail.com can be used for newsletters.

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Gmail also allows you to create filters to organise messages sent to these addresses. To do this on a computer:

Open Gmail and click the search options icon in the search bar. Enter the relevant alias in the ‘To’ field. Select ‘Create filter’. Choose an action, such as applying a label, archiving the message or marking it as important. Click ‘Create filter’ to save the settings.

Google also supports exporting and importing Gmail filters through XML files, allowing you to transfer filtering rules.

Why use Gmail aliases, and are they safe?

Using different aliases can help you track website registrations, separate newsletters from personal correspondence and identify the source of unwanted promotional emails. For instance, if spam arrives at an address created specifically for a particular service, you can easily identify where that address was used.

However, aliases do not provide separate accounts or guarantee that websites will accept each variation as a new registration. They also do not conceal a user’s identity.

If you are considering third-party Gmail generators, you should be cautious about sharing account information. A generator does not need a Gmail password to create address variations, and you should avoid tools that request access to your Google account.