Tired of YouTube recommendations? Andrej Karpathy builds HackerTube with 6,454 videos to explore

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How HackerTube turns Hacker News discussions into video recommendations
Karpathy shared the project on X, describing it as a weekend hack that he built after becoming dissatisfied with YouTube’s recommendations. The resulting website, available at hackertube.org, presents videos through a simple interface with thumbnails and requires no login. Their browsing state is stored locally in the browser.
One detail Karpathy highlighted is how the thumbnails are selected. Instead of using creator-uploaded thumbnails that may be heavily optimised for clicks, HackerTube uses a representative frame from the middle of each video. The project also includes a section called HackerTube Longs.
The underlying data from the analysis is available as a ZIP file. Users can provide it to Claude and ask the AI to create their own version of the website.
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Claude handled most of the development work
Karpathy said the project took around two hours to build with Opus 5.5. He used Claude Code on his Mac, with Opus 5.5 set to Medium effort by default, and relied on the AI for most of the development work.
His manual involvement included obtaining a Google Cloud API key to access YouTube video metadata, setting up a virtual private server (VPS) and purchasing a domain. Once the server was ready, he gave Claude its IP address and asked it to update, secure, harden, deploy, and optimise the code.
The project received praise for its quick development and community-driven recommendations, although some users felt the video selection was dated. Karpathy said projects that would normally take weeks or months could now be built much faster with the help of AI.