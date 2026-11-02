Tired of YouTube recommendations? Andrej Karpathy builds HackerTube with 6,454 videos to explore

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How HackerTube turns Hacker News discussions into video recommendations

Karpathy shared the project on X, describing it as a weekend hack that he built after becoming dissatisfied with YouTube’s recommendations. The resulting website, available at hackertube.org, presents videos through a simple interface with thumbnails and requires no login. Their browsing state is stored locally in the browser.

One detail Karpathy highlighted is how the thumbnails are selected. Instead of using creator-uploaded thumbnails that may be heavily optimised for clicks, HackerTube uses a representative frame from the middle of each video. The project also includes a section called HackerTube Longs.

Weekend hack: HackerTube. I was annoyed with YouTube's recommendations so I had Claude filter down 43M comments over 20 years of HN to 6,454 videos that keep being recommended. *Significantly* better viewing experience, ~2 hours with Opus 5.5: https://t.co/JIhXN7OSh1 - Excellent recs without any logins (state is kept in local browser session) - Thumbnail is a representative frame from middle of the video instead of the super duper A/B test hyper-optimized user uploads - Underlying data from the comment analysis as one zip file, point your Claude at it and ask for your own version - HackerTube Longs ✊ A bit more on the process: I use Claude Code (desktop app for Mac), Opus 5.5 on Medium effort as my default. I only talk to Claude and have it do everything, the only "manual work" I helped with in tandem was in the browser (reminiscent of MenuGen): 1) I had to create some kind of API key from Google Cloud UI to query YouTube for video metadata, 2) I booted up a VPS box for serving and 3) I bought the domain name. Once the box was up I gave Claude the IP and told it update, secure, harden, deploy and optimize the code, and it did the whole thing. Many awesome projects that would have normally taken weeks/months even can now be few-shotted for breakfast. What else are we not thinking of. — Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) November 1, 2026

The underlying data from the analysis is available as a ZIP file. Users can provide it to Claude and ask the AI to create their own version of the website.

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Claude handled most of the development work

Karpathy said the project took around two hours to build with Opus 5.5. He used Claude Code on his Mac, with Opus 5.5 set to Medium effort by default, and relied on the AI for most of the development work.

His manual involvement included obtaining a Google Cloud API key to access YouTube video metadata, setting up a virtual private server (VPS) and purchasing a domain. Once the server was ready, he gave Claude its IP address and asked it to update, secure, harden, deploy, and optimise the code.

The project received praise for its quick development and community-driven recommendations, although some users felt the video selection was dated. Karpathy said projects that would normally take weeks or months could now be built much faster with the help of AI.