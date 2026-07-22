Too hot to function? Japan's 5-minute cooling booth promises instant relief in record-breaking heat

A Japanese refrigeration company has introduced an innovative cooling booth — called the 'Do Hiemon Box' — that aims to give people fast, energy-efficient relief amid soaring temperatures that have set records across the country. Developed by SDRS, a manufacturer of refrigeration units and vending machines, it is distributed by industrial equipment supplier Trusco Nakayama. The unit functions like a personal refrigerator that a single person can sit inside to rapidly lower body temperature, according to the company and media reports.

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Design and operation

The booth resembles a small refrigerator with a single seat and wheels for portability. SDRS says the interior is kept at about 15 degrees Celsius, and when a user sits down, targeted cold air at roughly 5 degrees Celsius is directed at the head, neck, shoulders and upper back. The company reports that users typically feel cooler within five minutes, and a 10-minute session can significantly reduce body temperature — an effect that may help ease symptoms of heat exhaustion.



The Do Hiemon Box offers three airflow and cooling settings and includes an automatic shut-off after 20 minutes to prevent overcooling. Because the unit is pre-cooled and concentrates airflow on the upper body, SDRS claims it uses roughly half the electricity of a conventional spot air conditioner, making it a potentially more efficient option for workplaces and public facilities.

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Where it’s being used

Since going on sale in April, the Do Hiemon Box has been adopted by several organisations and public venues. Maebashi City Hall in Gunma Prefecture has made a unit available free of charge for visitors, according to local reports. The product is expected to be adopted by businesses and organisations operating in high-temperature environments.

Why did Japan build it?

The release comes as Tokyo and other regions of Japan face extreme temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius. On July 15, local authorities reported 48 people suffering heatstroke and being taken to hospitals. Meteorological agencies have warned that extreme temperature events are becoming more frequent and intense, increasing demand for practical measures to protect outdoor workers and vulnerable populations.

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Why is it needed?

Extreme heat is becoming one of the fastest-growing weather-related health risks worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heat stress is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in many regions, while climate change is expected to increase the frequency and intensity of heatwaves. For industries where employees spend hours outdoors or in hot environments, rapid cooling measures are becoming an increasingly important workplace safety tool.

Cost and availability

The standard Do Hiemon Box is priced at approximately 1.5 million yen (about US$9,300 or ₹9 lakh) plus taxes, limiting initial purchasers to institutions with larger budgets. SDRS says the unit’s mobility, plug-and-play design and lower energy use were key design priorities to make it suitable for construction sites, outdoor event venues and other places where people face sustained heat exposure.