' Too many approvals...': Bengaluru techie’s honest take on job at Google after 3 years

For most, working at Google is the dream. But what’s it really like? Bengaluru-based software engineer Raj Vikramaditya, known as 'Striver' on X, reflected on his three years at the tech giant, laying out the pros and cons in a detailed post.

"Here’s to 3 years of growth, learning, and unforgettable experiences! Only my body knows how tough it has been to work," Vikramaditya wrote, summing up his journey.

Among the upsides, Vikramaditya highlighted work-life balance (WLB) as a standout. "They take care of almost everything you can think of—food, gym, spa, trips, parties," he shared.

He also praised Google’s codebase, describing it as awe-inspiring in quality, design, and architecture. "Once you dive into it, you're in awe," he added.

Working alongside brilliant minds was another advantage: "Being around such talent pushes you to stay sharp and constantly improve," he noted.

pic.twitter.com/PlrAHmFavz — Striver (@striver_79) December 6, 2024

Other highlights included the wide-reaching impact of the work: “The work here reaches millions, sometimes billions.” He also lauded the extra perks, such as on-call pay, peer bonuses, and spot bonuses. “There’s always something extra,” he said.

Vikramaditya further emphasized the company’s exceptional internal tools and documentation, which streamline workflows and make transitions smoother.

However, life at Google isn’t all sunshine. Among the downsides, Vikramaditya pointed out slow approvals, which he acknowledged are unavoidable in a company of Google's scale to mitigate risks like lawsuits.

He also cited limited scope in many teams, where much of the infrastructure is pre-built: "Unless you're on a core team, the learning curve might not be as steep," he explained.

Lastly, he flagged challenges with team-switching and promotions: "Work done in a previous team isn’t considered for promotions after switching, leading to slower progress for some."

The post has sparked a wave of reactions on X, with many congratulating him and seeking insights into navigating challenges at Google. “Congrats! The pros are inspiring. Curious—how do you stay motivated amid the challenges?” asked one user.