Top tech gifts to surprise your sibling this Rakshabandhan 2026

boAt Smart Ring Active Plus

For someone who prefers minimalism over bulky smartwatches, the boAt Smart Ring Active Plus could be an interesting pick. The stainless-steel smart ring offers 24/7 health tracking, including SpO2, heart rate, stress and skin temperature monitoring. Its biggest advantage is the claimed 30-day battery life, reducing the need for frequent charging.

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Lenovo Legion M600s Wireless Gaming Mouse

If your sibling spends most of free time gaming, the Lenovo Legion M600s Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed for competitive play. It features a Pixart 3370 sensor with up to 19,000 DPI, optical left- and right-click micro-switches and six programmable buttons.

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The mouse weighs just 69g, helping with faster movement while conserving energy during long gaming sessions. It is also compatible with NVIDIA Reflex for quicker reactions and aiming.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) brings Alexa into everyday routines, with deeper bass and clearer vocals than previous generations. You can use it to play music through Amazon Music, Spotify, JioSaavn and Apple Music, although some services may require subscriptions.

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Alexa can control compatible lights, ACs, TVs and geysers, while smart plugs can connect non-smart appliances. Its motion detection and temperature sensor can trigger routines automatically. You can also set reminders, pay bills and create shopping lists, with Alexa supporting English and Hindi. Tap controls, Bluetooth speaker functionality and a microphone-off button add convenience and privacy.

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Realme Buds Air 8 Pro

For music lovers, the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro offers wireless ANC, 11mm + 6mm dual DAC drivers and up to 12 hours per earbud or 50 hours with the case. They also feature microphones, voice assistant support, sweat and water resistance, and deep bass.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 13

For siblings who love capturing memories, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 offers auto exposure, a 10-second self-timer and a close-up mode. The close-up setting also includes a two-second timer, making group shots and selfies easier.