Truecaller launches free AI-powered voicemail for Android with 12 Indian languages

The Swedish caller identification platform Truecaller has introduced a new AI-powered voicemail service for Android users in India. The feature, announced on Thursday, aims to modernise the traditional voicemail experience by offering instant transcription and integrated spam protection at no cost to the user.

Key Features and Privacy

Unlike traditional carrier-based voicemail systems, Truecaller’s version allows users to record, store, and play messages directly within the application. A significant highlight of the new service is that all voice recordings are stored locally on the user's device. Truecaller states that this ensures full privacy and gives users total control over their data.

The service also includes AI-powered transcription, which converts voice messages into text in a matter of seconds. This allows users to read messages discreetly in environments where listening to audio might be inconvenient, such as during meetings or in noisy public spaces. To ensure local relevance, the transcription service supports 12 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Setup and Requirements

To access the feature, users must ensure they have the latest version of the Truecaller app. Additionally, the service requires "call forwarding" to be enabled on the mobile number, as this allows unanswered calls to be redirected to the Truecaller voicemail system.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller, noted that the move is a step towards removing the "friction and limitations of legacy systems." While the basic voicemail service is now free for all Indian users, Premium subscribers will continue to have access to the more advanced "Truecaller Assistant" which can interact with callers and offer personalised greetings.

The company plans to expand the availability of the voicemail feature to other global markets following this initial rollout in India.