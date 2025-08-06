Business Today
Truecaller to end Call Recording on iPhone from September 30, focus shifts to spam protection

Truecaller is removing its call recording feature from iPhones, urging users to back up their saved recordings before September 30.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2025 7:58 AM IST
Truecaller to end Call Recording on iPhone from September 30, focus shifts to spam protectionTruecaller

Truecaller will discontinue its call recording feature for iPhone users from September 30, according to a report by TechCrunch. The Swedish caller identification platform says the decision is part of a broader move to focus on its core spam-fighting tools, including real-time caller identification through Live Caller ID and automatic blocking of spam calls.

Nakul Kabra, Product Director iOS at Truecaller, said in a statement, "It's true that Truecaller has decided to discontinue Call Recording for iPhone. We are doing this primarily so that we can focus on the core features of Live Caller ID and automatic spam blocking."

"That being said, we know that many users will have existing recordings they want to keep. Therefore, we plan to keep the feature live till the 30th of Sep. Anyone who has saved recordings can use this time to either download recordings to their own device, share them with anyone (over email or other messaging apps) or changes storage preference to iCloud storage so that they are available in iCloud Drive even after the feature is discontinued," Kabra added.

Call recording has been available on Android through a dedicated button in Truecaller’s dialler. On iOS, users have had to initiate a recording line through the app and merge the calls, or use a floating action button when making calls with the native dialler. Both methods will be removed from iPhones at the end of September. The company has not confirmed whether the change will also apply to Android.

Published on: Aug 6, 2025 7:55 AM IST
