Truecaller's new Secure Calls feature promises spoof-proof business calls

Truecaller has launched a new feature called Secure Calls under its Truecaller for Business platform, aiming to counter the growing threat of call spoofing. The feature builds upon the company’s existing Verified Business solution and adds an additional layer of authentication for every call made by registered businesses.

With Secure Calls, business users undergo a backend verification process that confirms the authenticity of each call before it is connected. Once verified, the call is visibly marked as a “Secure Call” in the Truecaller app, giving recipients more confidence in the legitimacy of the communication.

According to Truecaller, the solution is designed to prevent fraud by ensuring that users can differentiate between genuine and impersonated calls. “Spoofed calls erode trust and cause significant distress,” said Fredrik Kjell, Chief Operating Officer at Truecaller. “With Secure Calls, we are taking our commitment to verification to the next level.”

Truecaller notes how Indian property firm NoBroker has already started using its new Secure Calls feature. The company mentioned that the added verification helps it enhance customer protection and personalise call messaging.

Truecaller has outlined several key benefits of Secure Calls:

Reduced Spoofing: Secure call signing makes it more difficult for fraudsters to impersonate companies.

Enhanced Verification: Businesses can verify each individual call, not just their identity.

Greater User Trust: Users receive additional assurance through visual indicators for Secure Calls.

Brand Protection: Companies can safeguard their reputation by preventing misuse of their brand name.

Improved User Interface: Calls verified as Secure Calls are clearly marked within the Truecaller app.

Secure Calls will be available globally to businesses starting today.