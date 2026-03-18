Trump Administration stands firm on Anthropic blacklisting as legal battle continues

The Trump administration supports the Pentagon’s blacklisting of Anthropic, saying that it is legal and appropriate in its court filing. The US government is also fighting the lawsuit by the AI company that aims to overturn the decision to designate Anthropic a national security supply chain risk.

The supply chain risk label was formalised on March 3, as the AI startup refused to comply with Pentagon demands. Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei stated that Claude will not be used for mass surveillance of US citizens, and that it will not be deployed in autonomous weapons systems.

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Whereas, the court filing also states that Anthropic is unlikely to succeed in its claims that the US government violates speech protections under the US Constitution's First Amendment. It further clarified that the issue comes from contract problems, and not an attempt to silence anyone.

"It was only when Anthropic refused to release the ⁠restrictions on the use of its products — which refusal is conduct, not protected speech — that the President ​directed all federal agencies to terminate their business relationships with Anthropic”

A few legal experts back Anthropic, claiming they have a strong case against the government's move. In additio the company also said to be reviewing the government’s filing.

“Seeking judicial ​review does not change our longstanding commitment to harnessing AI to protect our national security, but this is a necessary ‌step to ⁠protect our business, our customers, and our partners," said Anthropic (via Reuters).

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While the US government and Anthropic are facing a high-stakes legal battle, many tech employees from top companies, including OpenAI, Google, and others, have filed an amicus brief in support of the AI company. The brief states that the label is “improper and arbitrary use of power.”