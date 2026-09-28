Trump hosts Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei amid AI safety dispute: What’s behind the meeting?

On September 27, US President Donald Trump hosted Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for dinner amid AI safety concerns and an ongoing legal dispute between Anthropic and the Trump administration over the company’s designation as a “supply chain risk” by the Pentagon. According to a CNBC report, the dinner is said to be the first one-on-one meeting between Amodei and Trump.
The meeting also comes at a time when Amodei along with other AI leaders are urging for AI slowdown and stricter guardrails for AI development. However, amid the debate, Trump has dismissed the idea of an AI slowdown and government-backed guardrails. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, AI only needs “STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!”