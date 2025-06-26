Trump T1 Phone drops 'Made in USA' claims from website, changes phone specifications

Trump Mobile, the new wireless venture backed by the Trump Organization, has come under scrutiny for quietly changing key claims about its debut product — the T1 smartphone. Initially promoted as a device "proudly made in America," the company has since altered its website to adopt more ambiguous language around the phone's origin, raising doubts over its manufacturing claims.

The Trump Mobile website once featured bold assertions such as "MADE IN THE USA" and described the T1 as being "proudly made right here in the USA." As of 25 June, those claims have been removed. The page now describes the T1 as having an “American-proud design” and claims it is "brought to life right here in the USA," with “American hands behind every device.” However, there is no longer any direct reference to the phone being manufactured in the United States.

The shift in language comes shortly after Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, appeared on Fox Business claiming customers would receive phones "made right here in the United States of America" and operated "right out of St. Louis, Missouri." At launch on 16 June, the company had also described the T1 as "proudly designed and built in the United States" in press materials.

Despite the website changes, Trump Mobile continues to defend its original messaging. Spokesperson Chris Walker stated, “T1 phones are proudly being made in America,” and dismissed reports suggesting otherwise as “simply inaccurate.” The company has not directly addressed why the phrasing on its website was modified.

Further adding to the questions surrounding the T1, several of its technical specifications have also been quietly revised. The phone's screen size was reduced from the originally advertised 6.78 inches to 6.25 inches. Earlier claims of 12GB of RAM have been removed entirely, with no updated memory details provided. The device’s delivery schedule, once pegged for September, has now been pushed to a more vague “later this year” timeframe.

The T1 is priced at $499 and requires a $100 deposit. It is bundled with the "47 Plan", a $47.45 per month mobile service offering unlimited talk, text, data, and international calling to 100 countries, a figure referencing Donald Trump’s position as the 47th President of the United States.

Analysts have long questioned the feasibility of producing smartphones domestically, noting that the US lacks the necessary infrastructure and supply chains, which are heavily concentrated in Asia. Experts estimate that a truly US-made smartphone could cost upwards of $3,000, significantly more than the T1’s listed price.

With the discrepancy between marketing claims and revised product details, it remains unclear to what extent the T1 can genuinely be considered an American-made smartphone.