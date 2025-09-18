TVS and Noise launch India’s first EV-smartwatch integration with iQube electric scooter

Noise, India’s top connected lifestyle brand, and TVS Motor Company have introduced a first-of-its-kind integration that links the TVS iQube electric scooter with a specially designed TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch. This marks India’s first smartwatch-to-EV connectivity solution, offering riders real-time access to their scooter’s health, safety, and performance data directly on their wrist.

Advertisement

The smartwatch delivers insights such as battery percentage, distance to empty (DTE), tyre pressure, charging progress, and safety alerts, while also retaining all the native smartwatch features.

Noise has been the market leader in smartwatches in India for four years running, while TVS iQube has already surpassed 6.5 lakh unit sales domestically, cementing its place as India’s number one EV scooter.

Speaking at the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said: “At Noise, our vision has always been to build technology that empowers people to live, move, and stay connected with ease. This partnership with TVS Motor Company is a powerful step in that direction, bringing meaningful innovation to the wrist by turning the smartwatch into a mobility companion.”

Advertisement

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President of Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company, added: “We are committed to reimagining the future of mobility by seamlessly blending technology, sustainability and customer-centric innovation. By integrating the TVS iQube with a connected smartwatch, we are empowering our riders with smarter, safer and more intuitive journeys while shaping the future of mobility in India.”

Key features of the TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch

• Vehicle Status Monitoring: Locked, unlocked, charging, or ride mode displayed instantly

• Battery Insights: State of Charge (SoC) with low-battery alerts

• Distance to Empty (DTE): Range estimates based on ride mode

• Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPMS): Live pressure with recommended benchmarks

• Safety Alerts: Tow/theft detection, crash/fall alerts, geofence notifications

• Charging Updates: Real-time progress and charging complete notifications

• On-Wrist Visual Cues: Colour-coded tiles (green for optimal, red for issues)

Advertisement

The TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch will be sold exclusively via the official TVS iQube website at an introductory price of ₹2,999, and comes bundled with a complimentary 12-month Noise Gold subscription.