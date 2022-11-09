TVS Motor partners with Amazon India to deploy EVs

Amazon India and TVS Motor on Wednesday came together to announce their partnership.

Under this partnership, a fleet of electric two and three-wheelers from TVS will be deployed for last-mile deliveries throught Amazon.



The companies, in a joint statement said that the two businesses would also collaborate to look at EV use cases for different Amazon business units for its network and logistical need.



"We are happy to collaborate with Amazon India, which marks a big milestone in our journey, and contribute to our joint goals of electrifying their mobility services," TVS Motor Company Future Mobility Senior Vice President Manu Saxena said.

Electric mobility is a significant component of our business operations and we are resolute in our commitment to transforming our transportation network to serve our customers more sustainably," said Abhinav Singh, Director-Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment for Amazon India.



In addition, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements. In order to test solutions, the two companies will pilot TVS Motor's electric vehicle solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India.