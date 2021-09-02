Twitter beta tests Safety Mode, aims to reduce disruptive interactions

Believing unwelcomed Tweets and noise get in the way of conversations, Twitter is beta testing a new feature – Safety Mode – to minimise disruptive interactions. This feature will temporarily block accounts for seven days for using potentially harmful language — such as insults or hateful remarks — or sending repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions. Currently, Twitter is beta testing this safety feature with a small feedback group on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com, beginning with accounts that have English-language settings enabled.



When the feature is turned on in users’ settings, Twitter’s systems will assess the likelihood of a negative engagement by considering both the Tweet’s content and the relationship between the Tweet author and replier. “Our technology takes existing relationships into account, so accounts you follow or frequently interact with will not be autoblocked,” says Twitter.



“Feeling safe on Twitter looks different for everyone. We’ve rolled out features and settings that may help you to feel more comfortable and in control of your experience, and we want to do more to reduce the burden on people dealing with unwelcome interactions,” posted Twitter’s senior product manager Jarrod Doherty in a blog post.

Twitter says throughout the product development process, it conducted several listening and feedback sessions for trusted partners with expertise in online safety, mental health, and human rights, including members of our Trust and Safety Council. Their feedback influenced adjustments to make Safety Mode easier to use and helped Twitter think through ways to address the potential manipulation of their technology.



Last month, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was temporarily locked following a post related to a minor rape and murder victim in Delhi. Twitter later stated that it followed its diligence process to review the appeal to protect the safety and privacy of the affected individuals.

