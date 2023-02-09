Twitter Blue launches in India at Rs 650 for website, Rs 900 for Android and iOS app

Twitter has finally launched its premium subscription Twitter Blue in India. The company has introduced the new membership at a price of Rs 650 per month for those accessing it via the Twitter website. For users who subscribe via the Android or iOS app will have to pay a monthly fee of Rs 900.

Twitter Blue, which was revamped last year, offers users several new features such as the blue check mark, the ability to edit tweets, longer video posts, organized bookmarks, custom app icons, and the option to use an NFT as a profile picture.

The company is offering a discounted price for subscribing annually on the website. If the user bills their subscription monthly, they will end up paying Rs 7,800 while if they chose to pay it annually, they will save Rs 1,000 and pay Rs 6,800.

How to subscribe to Twitter Blue?

On the website, you just need to click on 'Twitter Blue' on the left column. A pop-up will give you an option to chose your preferred plan and then go ahead with the payment. The annual plan will be accessible only via the website.