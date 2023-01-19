Twitter Blue new annual subscription plan can save you a lot of money; details here

Twitter has introduced a new annual plan for its Twitter Blue subscription. The pricing of the new plans has been adjusted for long-term Twitter Blue users. The monthly plan for Twitter Blue was priced at $8 but the annual plan can be purchased for $84. The annual plan will end up saving $22 for long-term users.
Twitter has revealed the pricing for all eligible countries which includes United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. The pricing for users that buy Twitter Blue subscription via Apple's iOS will remain the same at $11 per month. There's no availability of annual plans on iOS.
After the Twitter Blue purchase is made, all features will be available immediately except the blue checkmark. Twitter claims getting the blue checkmark may take time to appear. The company will review if the subscribed accounts meet all requirements. Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days.
Twitter Blue Features
