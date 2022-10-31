‘Twitter board hid this evidence’: Elon Musk leaks chat between Twitter executives

Elon Musk has revealed some sensitive data about Twitter’s board. In a fresh tweet he shared a screenshot from what looks like internal conversation between Twitter executives. One of the names that has come to light is that of Yoel Roth who is the Head of Safety and Integrity at Twitter.

In a tweet, Elon Musk shared a screenshot of a few messages. He said, “Wachtell & Twitter board deliberately hid this evidence from the court. Stay tuned, more to come …”

The messages in the leaked document are dated May 17, 2022, a month after Musk expressed his plans to purchase Twitter for $44 billion and just days after he highlighted the alleged issue of bots on Twitter. In the messages, we see a hint at some “fraudulent metrics”.

The message sent by Yoel Roth states, “But also lol if Amir continues to BS me my escalation route is ‘Amir's OKRS are entirely based on fraudulent metrics and he doesn't care and may actively be trying to hide the ball’”. While it does not prove anything, the chat between the executives hints at some details being hidden. Musk has promised that there is more from where this came from.





Wachtell & Twitter board deliberately hid this evidence from the court. Stay tuned, more to come … pic.twitter.com/CifaNvtRtt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

In the tweet, Roth seems to be distancing himself from the matter of 'fraudulent metrics' in the event that things go sideways. Musk, in a follow-up tweet also defended Roth as someone with "high integrity".

We’ve all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to be clear that I support Yoel. My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

In May this year, Musk planned to back out from the Twitter deal claiming that the micro-blogging site is under-reporting the number of bots on the platform. Musk has been a proponent of bot control on Twitter and he tried to get out of the deal after the revelation offered by Twitter.

According to some court documents, this was the time relations between Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal started to turn sour. Later in the month of July, Musk announced that he is terminating the Twitter takeover deal as it was “in material breach of multiple provisions”. Twitter went on to file a case against Musk in the Delaware court. Musk also filed a counter lawsuit against the platform for deflating the number of bots reported.

Musk ultimately agreed to go ahead with the deal in early October, after getting no respite from the Dealware court. The deal was then finalized last week on October 27.

