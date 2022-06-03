Twitter brings in algorithmic timelines for Communities

Twitter has introduced algorithmic-based timelines to Twitter Communities, the private, interest-based networking feature that was launched last year. This will make the feed on Twitter Communities similar to Twitter’s Home timeline allowing for the most relevant conversations to surface first. Twitter said that it is going to be testing this option within Communities across iOS, Android, and the web, and it will be initially available only to a select group of users.

While Twitter tests this, the algorithmic timeline is going to be called “For You” and the chronological timeline is going to be called “Latest”. Users can switch back and forth between these options and set one for a given Community, which will then become the default when they return to that group.

Twitter is doing to help users keep up with the top conversations in Communities where there usually is a lot of activity and so, any tweet with engagement will be pushed up to the top of the feed.

a new way to view your Communities timeline: sort Tweets by For you (most relevant to you) or Latest (most recent)—the choice is yours!



we’re testing this on iOS, Android, and web to see if it improves your Communities experience 🤞 let us know what you think pic.twitter.com/ygWXfBxbQf — Twitter Communities (@HiCommunities) June 1, 2022

Twitter Communities was designed to carve a space out within Twitter’s larger platform for people with similar interests. And there is a lot of overlap between Communities and what Twitter calls ‘Topics’. Twitter Topics helps people discover conversations around a given subject and they can personalise their feed with tweets, events, and ads related to Topics they follow.

Only slightly differentiated, Twitter Communities works on a similar principle but it allows users to directly connect with people who are regularly posting about a particular topic. Tweets in Communities are public, but only other community members can reply.

If you are a part of the test group for the new algorithmic feed for Communities, you can choose how you want to view your Community timelines from a new setting in the upper right-hand corner of each Community page, just like on the main Twitter Home timeline.

