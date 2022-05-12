Twitter Exec Kayvon Beykpour says he was fired by CEO Parag Agrawal

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal announced in an email to employees on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters, that the company's leaders for the consumer division and revenue will depart the social media company.

The news comes as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is working to close a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. Agrawal also said in the email that Twitter would pause most hiring and would review all existing job offers to determine whether any "should be pulled back."

Kayvon Beykpour, who leads Twitter's consumer division, said in a tweet thread on Thursday that his departure was not his decision. "Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction," Beykpour tweeted.

Interrupting my paternity leave to share some final @twitter-related news: I’m leaving the company after over 7 years. — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) May 12, 2022



Bruce Falck, who leads revenue product at Twitter, will leave after five years at the company. In a tweet on Thursday, Falck thanked his team and partners at Twitter.

"We were able to achieve the results we did through your hard work - - quarterly revenue does not lie. Google it," he tweeted.