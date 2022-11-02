'Twitter checkmark is bu******': Elon Musk calls the blue tick 'Lords and Peasants system'

Elon Musk has revealed the true price of the new Twitter Blue subscription and by extension, the cost of attaining a Blue Tick on your account. He expressed his displeasure with the current system of allotting the verification badge by calling it outright bu****. He further mocked it by calling the setup a 'Lords and Peasants system'. What’s his solution to this problem? An $8 monthly fee for Twitter Blue and for the Blue Tick verification system. Musk claimed that he is redirecting more “Power to the People” by introducing this new paid subscription for Twitter Blue services.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Musk explained the new features of the Twitter Blue subscription, which is currently only available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. If Musk plans to change the entire system, Musk will have to roll out revamped Twitter Blue and verification system across the globe.

A report by CNBC has claimed that Musk is already pushing Twitter employees to complete his new deadlines. The report suggested that Musk wants his employees at Twitter to work for 12 hours for seven days or pack up and leave. However, this may be in conflict with US labour laws.

What are the new Twitter Blue features?

Users will not only get the Blue Tick verified checkmark but also some perks that will provide prominence within the platform. In a tweet, Musk said that subscribers will get the following:

- Priority in replies, mentions & searches, (Musk claimed it is essential to defeat spam/scam)

- Ability to post long video & audio

- Half as many ads

Additionally, Musk has offered a paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with Twitter. Musk is trying to attract creators and publishers to the platform by introducing this new feature. This will incentivize creators with a new revenue stream. Furthermore, public figures will get a new tag below their name.