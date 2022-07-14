Twitter down? Complaints are pouring in on social media

Downdetector clocked a sharp spike with almost 200 reports around 5 PM (IST) on July 15 about Twitter going down. Users took to social media, particularly Twitter (oh the irony!) to complain about problems they were facing.

While some users said they got logged out from their accounts, others said that media wasn’t loading properly. Some others said that their app was not able to retrieve tweets “at the moment”. Users have been complaining about getting logged out of Twitter in the desktop while the mobile app is not refreshing. This, of course, has led to a memefest on the platform.

At the time of writing this report, for us the desktop app seems to be working fine while the mobile app was giving some issues with loading media and bringing in the latest tweets.

