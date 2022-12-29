Twitter down for users in India, other parts of the world

Twitter users are facing problems logging in on the social media website. Users in India and other parts of the globe have reported issues with the platform. Downdetector has reported a surge in users complaining about the services of the micro-blogging platform. At the time of writing this article, Downdetector showed a peak of over 9,500 reports.

Issues are also being reported by Twitter users in India. In India, the primary reports are coming from users in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, according to Downdetector.in.

So far, the services have not been impacted on the application. However, the website is giving an error saying, "Something went wrong, but don't fret--- it's not your fault. Let's try again." Reloading the page is also not helping resolve the issue.