scorecardresearch
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Twitter faces sudden 'degradation of service', Elon Musk responds

Feedback

Twitter faces sudden 'degradation of service', Elon Musk responds

The problem was highlighted when some users were unable to block accounts on Twitter. Elon Musk claimed that the issue was caused due to degradation of service from an 'old 3rd party tool'.

Twitter facing degradation in service as users were unable to block accounts Twitter facing degradation in service as users were unable to block accounts

Twitter users have been experiencing issues with blocking accounts. Twitter chief Elon Musk also acknowledged the 'slight degradation of service' and assured users that the problem has been fixed. In a tweet, Musk also highlighted the issues that caused the problem. 

The problem was highlighted when some users were unable to block accounts on Twitter. Elon Musk claimed that the issue was caused due to degradation of service from an 'old 3rd party tool' that was being used to block accounts. 

Also read: ‘I will make an alternative phone’: Elon Musk to make smartphones if Apple, Google do this

In his tweet, Musk said, "Twitter experienced slight degradation of service today from an old 3rd party tool used to block accounts that had no rate limit (sigh). Should be fixed now."

Also read: Elon Musk again warns impersonation will result in account suspension on Twitter

 

Published on: Nov 28, 2022, 8:01 AM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Nov 28, 2022, 7:38 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS