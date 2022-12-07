Twitter Files: Elon Musk fires another top executive for 'possible role' in suppression of free speech

Elon Musk has announced that he has fired the general counsel of Twitter for suppressing sensitive information about a story on Hunter Biden's laptop. Musk said Baker has been exited from Twitter due to a 'possible role in suppression of information'.

In his tweet Musk said, "In light of concerns about Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today."

In a following tweet, Musk was asked if Baker tried to explain himself before leaving, to which Musk responded, "Yes. His explanation was …unconvincing."

Musk did not provide details about any internal investigations about Baker's 'possible role' in curbing free speech on the platform. Musk response was made to Matt Taibbi's tweet who was also the Author of Twitter Files that was exposed last week.