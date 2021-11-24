Twitter has fixed the issue of disappearing tweets on iOS

The issue of timelines refreshing automatically, making tweets disappear while they were being read, has been fixed by Twitter on the iOS version. The latest update on the iOS Twitter app brings in the fix, and as the company tweeted on Wednesday, "Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put!"

The company had begun addressing this issue earlier in September this year and had acknowledged it as a frustrating experience and said it was working on changing it. "Over the next two months, we'll be rolling out updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don't disappear," Twitter said.

The update for iOS app that rolled out on Wednesday comes after the fix was made for the web version of Twitter on November 15. "An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top," the company explained.

Before the fix, tweets would disappear when replies were added to an ongoing conversation since that would push up existing tweets on the timeline. "Since some convos can evolve quickly, this made it so you didn't see the same Tweet repeated in the TL," Twitter explained.

"We’ve made some updates on iOS to prevent Tweets from disappearing mid-read. Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put!" Twitter shared on Wednesday.

Replying to a Twitter user who enquired when the fix was coming to Android, Twitter Support said that it was working on changing this experience on Android too.

The new changes join a spate of features Twitter has rolled out this year including Super Follows, Spaces, a new button that makes it easier to subscribe to newsletters, and a summary of popular articles for subscribers of Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue, which is a paid service, was launched in June this year.

