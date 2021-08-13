Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari to move to US as senior director

Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari will move to the US, two years after joining the company's top post in India. Maheshwari, who joined the US microblogging site in April 2009, is moving to the US as senior director, revenue strategy and operations.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Manish will be moving to the US under a new role. "We can confirm that Manish is staying at Twitter, and moving into a new role based in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations focused on New Market Entry."

Meanwhile, Twitter JAPAC (Japan and Asia-Pacific) VP Yu-san thanked Maheshwari for his services as the company's India MD.

"Thank you to @manishm for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter," he tweeted.

Maheshwari's move to the US comes amid a major faceoff between the central government and social media companies operating in India over the new Information Technology (IT) Rules. Amid the tussle between the Centre and Twitter, Maheshwari had found himself being targetted, as the UP police issued summons against the top executive and sought him to be present in person for questioning at Ghaziabad's Loni border police station.

He was summoned after an FIR was filed against the social media company following videos of an attack on a senior citizen in UP went viral. The notice was, later, quashed by the Karnataka High Court. In its response, the UP police had moved the Supreme Court, challenging the interim relief granted by the Karnataka HC.

Twitter had lost legal indemnity in India because of the company's failure to comply with the new IT rules. The new rules required social media platforms to appoint key officers in the country. The loss of indemnity was highlighted after the FIR was filed in UP against the social media giant over the viral video.

Under pressure, the company later appointed a chief compliance officer, resident grievance officer and nodal contact person on permanent basis in compliance with the new IT rules.

