'Twitter is like a plane...with its engines on fire': Musk reveals company has just $1 billion in cash

Elon Musk, in a Twitter Spaces conversation on Wednesday, gave insights about Twitter's current financial health.

Musk said, "Twitter just has about $1 billion in cash," describing the situation as tight.

He also said, "I have spent the last five weeks in cutting costs at the company because times are tough."

He said, "If you look at the current situation from my standpoint you would think I am heading a company, Twitter which is like a plane that headed straight to the ground with its engines on fire."

Musk said the situation has been grim for the company since May this year.

This comes shortly after Musk announced on Twitter that he will be stepping down as the CEO of the social media giant and is looking for a successor.

