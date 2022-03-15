Twitter just cancelled the tabbed timeline it had recently rolled out

Twitter recently introduced a feature that created an algorithmically-generated feed by default for iOS users. However, the feedback was not what the platform expected and it has now been rolled back and Twitter is putting things back the way there were before.

“We heard you. Some of you always want to see latest tweets first. We’ve switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options,” Twitter shared earlier today.

The tabbed experience was being tested last year and it provided two options that could be switched between - one, an algorithmically-generated “Home” feed and the other “Latest” feed that was in reverse-chronological order.

The Home and Latest timelines are now just a swipe away for everyone on iOS, and soon on Android and web.



Tap the ✨ icon to pin (or unpin) the Latest timeline to your Home tab for easy access. https://t.co/cj7ofY3CZq pic.twitter.com/XR0ALOQ5Y6 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2022

After the testing period, Twitter rolled out the feature to iOS users on March 10 and had said that it would roll out to Android users and to the desktop soon. Soon after there were a lot of complaints from users who said that their feed would be set to the algorithmic one every time they opened their app by default. This would make the latest tweet appear right at the bottom instead of on the top as it should be and as we are most used to seeing.

Twitter has decided to roll back this feature post the complaints and the platform are not going to introduce the feature to Android or the desktop anymore since it appears that people want their feed to chronologically show the newest tweets first. Many people are on Twitter for news and first-hand accounts/information particularly when it comes to breaking news. So, it makes more sense to see newer tweets on a news/subject first allowing them to navigate ahead as they prefer, making it easy to access.

This is not the first time Twitter has rolled back a feature but it is good to see the platform listening to their users and reacting accordingly.

