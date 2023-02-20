Twitter layoffs: Elon Musk fires more employees in a new round of job cuts

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Twitter, the microblogging platform owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has announced another round of layoffs, this time hitting its ad sales department. The move comes just months after the company reduced staff in its sales team, and follows the recent closure of Twitter's offices in Mumbai and New Delhi.

The number of job cuts has not been confirmed. However, a report by The Information suggests that Twitter had around 800 sales and marketing employees as of last month. The social media company is thought to be cutting costs in a bid to turn the struggling microblogging service into a profitable venture.

Last week, Twitter decided to shut down its offices in Delhi and Mumbai, leaving only the Bengaluru office operational.

Twitter saw a change in ownership late last year when Elon Musk purchased the social media platform for a sum of $44 billion. Twitter further announced numerous changes including the firing of more than 50 per cent of its workforce (more than 90 per cent in India). The company also released a new revamped Twitter Blue subscription service at a monthly premium of Rs 650 for users on the website and Rs 900 for users on Android and iOS. The latest layoffs are a sign that Twitter is not done with the process of improving its financial standing.

